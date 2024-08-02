Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 271,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1832 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

