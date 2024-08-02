Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1872 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 271,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1832 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
479 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
