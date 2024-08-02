Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1872 D "Saxe-Meiningen" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Georg II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Saxe-Meiningen" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (20)
- Leu (2)
- Rapp (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23872 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
19855 $
Price in auction currency 18250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
