Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1872 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 5,800. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (20)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (31)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (10)
- Höhn (8)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (70)
- Leu (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Sonntag (7)
- Teutoburger (19)
- UBS (9)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (14)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
