Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Ernest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • Leu (2)
  • Rapp (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
68654 $
Price in auction currency 65000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
142888 $
Price in auction currency 130000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

