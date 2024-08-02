Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1872 E "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Ernest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1872 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (16)
- Leu (2)
- Rapp (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
68654 $
Price in auction currency 65000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
142888 $
Price in auction currency 130000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1872 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search