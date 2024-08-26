Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Coin of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha 20 Mark of German Empire - Germany
20 Mark 1872Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1872 E 1,000 0 36
20 Mark 1886Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1886 A 20,000 0 316
20 Mark 1895Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1895 A 10,000 0 164
20 Mark 1905Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1905 A 10,000 0 209
