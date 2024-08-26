Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Coin of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha 20 Mark of German Empire - Germany

type-coin
type-coin

20 Mark 1872

Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1872 E 1,000 0 36
type-coin
type-coin

20 Mark 1886

Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1886 A 20,000 0 316
type-coin
type-coin

20 Mark 1895

Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1895 A 10,000 0 164
type-coin
type-coin

20 Mark 1905

Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1905 A 10,000 0 209
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire All German coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search