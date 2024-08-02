Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Charles Edward (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5895 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3022 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

