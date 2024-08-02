Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1905 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Charles Edward (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5895 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (22)
- Heritage (10)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (7)
- Katz (6)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (57)
- Leu (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rapp (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (8)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- UBS (12)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search