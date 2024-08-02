Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Albert (Prince of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2015 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.

Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3640 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3452 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search