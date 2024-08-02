20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2015 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.

