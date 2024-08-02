Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1895 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Albert (Prince of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2015 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3640 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1895 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
