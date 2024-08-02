Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1886
- Ruler Ernest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1886 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (29)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (14)
- Grün (22)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (5)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (112)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Leu (3)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- NOA (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (14)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (27)
- UBS (11)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Via (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (19)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1886 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search