20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1886 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

