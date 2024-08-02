Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Ernest II (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1886 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (29)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (14)
  • Grün (22)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (112)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (14)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (27)
  • UBS (11)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (19)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1886 A "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1886 "Saxe-Coburg-Gotha", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1886 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search