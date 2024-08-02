Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,123,322
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1147) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1517 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,105. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
