Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,123,322

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1147) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1872 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1517 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,105. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - April 15, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - April 15, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 10 Mark 1872 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1872 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

