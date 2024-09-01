Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1817

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ
8 Escudos 1817 M GJ
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ
2 Escudos 1817 M GJ
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Escudos 1817 S CJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1817 S CJ
2 Escudos 1817 S CJ
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ
1 Escudo 1817 M GJ
Average price 670 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ
1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ
Average price 180 $
Sales
2 453

Silver coins

Obverse 8 Reales 1817 M GJ
Reverse 8 Reales 1817 M GJ
8 Reales 1817 M GJ
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 8 Reales 1817 S CJ
Reverse 8 Reales 1817 S CJ
8 Reales 1817 S CJ
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 4 Reales 1817 M GJ
Reverse 4 Reales 1817 M GJ
4 Reales 1817 M GJ
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 2 Reales 1817 M GJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1817 M GJ
2 Reales 1817 M GJ
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Real 1817 M GJ
Reverse 1 Real 1817 M GJ
1 Real 1817 M GJ
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ
Reverse 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ
1/2 Real 1817 M GJ
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 24

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1817 J
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1817 J
8 Maravedís 1817 J
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 124
Obverse 8 Maravedís 1817
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1817
8 Maravedís 1817
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1817
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1817
4 Maravedís 1817
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1817 J
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1817 J
4 Maravedís 1817 J
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1817 J
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1817 J
2 Maravedís 1817 J
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1817 J
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1817 J
2 Maravedís 1817 J
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1817
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1817
2 Maravedís 1817
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 12
