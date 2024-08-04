Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (453)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1817 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6344 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
