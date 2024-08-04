1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1817 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6344 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (28) XF (81) VF (327) F (6) VG (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) AU58 (7) AU55 (8) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (25) PCGS (9) ANACS (2) ICG (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (117)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Briggs & Bustos (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (7)

Cayón (35)

CNG (5)

Creusy Numismatique (4)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (34)

Heritage Eur (2)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (46)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

iBelgica (1)

ibercoin (18)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (6)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Leu (1)

London Coins (2)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)

Monedalia.es (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (6)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (5)

Silicua Coins (2)

SINCONA (5)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (62)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (7)

Tauler & Fau (28)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (5)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (1)

Восточно-европейский (1)