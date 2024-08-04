Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (453)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1817 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6344 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search