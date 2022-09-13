Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1817 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1817 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
