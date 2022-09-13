Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1817 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1817 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1817 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1817 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Heritage - July 11, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 10, 2018
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Heritage - January 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1817 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

