8 Reales 1817 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1817 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

