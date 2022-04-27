Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 3, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search