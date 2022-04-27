Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 3, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1817 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1817 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1817 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1817 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search