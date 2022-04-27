4 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place December 3, 2019.

Сondition VF (2) F (2) No grade (1)