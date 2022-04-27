Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1817-1820" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1817 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search