Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1817 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (4)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6436 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search