Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1817 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6436 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Stack's - January 9, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 9, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

