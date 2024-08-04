8 Escudos 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1817 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 5,400. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (16) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (12)

Cayón (4)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (1)

Sedwick (1)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)