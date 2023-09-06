8 Reales 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1817 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2015.

