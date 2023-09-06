Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1817 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2015.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
