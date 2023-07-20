Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1817 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 24, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 26, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1817 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1817 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1/2 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search