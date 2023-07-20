Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1817 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place June 24, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
