Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

