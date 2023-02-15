Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
