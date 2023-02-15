2 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 853 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

