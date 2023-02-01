Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1817 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search