2 Reales 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1817 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition VF (2) F (3)