Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1817 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search