Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1817-1821" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1817-1821" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1817-1821" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1817 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Numismática Leilões - September 29, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

