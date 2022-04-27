1 Real 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1817 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (3) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)