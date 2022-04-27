Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1817 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
