4 Reales 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1817 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
