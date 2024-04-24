4 Reales 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1817 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

