Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1817 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1817 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1817 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1817 M GJ at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

