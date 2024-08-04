Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1817 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4513 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aurora Numismatica - December 19, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date December 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

