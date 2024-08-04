Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1817 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4513 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date December 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
