2 Escudos 1817 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1817 with mark S CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 990. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (4) VF (3)