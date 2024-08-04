Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1817 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1817 with mark S CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 990. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
