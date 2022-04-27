Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1815-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

