Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1817 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1817 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search