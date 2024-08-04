Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1817 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2147 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
615 $
Price in auction currency 556 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 9, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
