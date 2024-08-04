1 Escudo 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1817 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2147 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition AU (3) XF (4) VF (13) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)