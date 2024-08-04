Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1817 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1817 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2147 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
615 $
Price in auction currency 556 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Inasta - October 30, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date October 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Nihon - March 3, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date March 3, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Nomisma - May 13, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date May 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Artemide Aste - October 9, 2010
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 9, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Artemide Aste - July 4, 2009
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1817 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Search