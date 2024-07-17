Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1811-1817" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1811-1817" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1811-1817" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1817 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Cayón (9)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (16)
  • ibercoin (11)
  • Naumann (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (19)
  • Tauler & Fau (31)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

