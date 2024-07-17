Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1811-1817" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1817 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
