Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1813-1817" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1813-1817" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1813-1817" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1817 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 J at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1817 J at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
