Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1817 J "Type 1813-1817" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1817 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
