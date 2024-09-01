Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1778

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ
8 Escudos 1778 M PJ
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 90
Obverse 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ
4 Escudos 1778 M PJ
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ
2 Escudos 1778 M PJ
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ
1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 128
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF
1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 39

Silver coins

Obverse 8 Reales 1778 M PJ
Reverse 8 Reales 1778 M PJ
8 Reales 1778 M PJ
Average price 7400 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 8 Reales 1778 S CF
Reverse 8 Reales 1778 S CF
8 Reales 1778 S CF
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 4 Reales 1778 M PJ
Reverse 4 Reales 1778 M PJ
4 Reales 1778 M PJ
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 4 Reales 1778 S CF
Reverse 4 Reales 1778 S CF
4 Reales 1778 S CF
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Reales 1778 M PJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1778 M PJ
2 Reales 1778 M PJ
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 2 Reales 1778 S CF
Reverse 2 Reales 1778 S CF
2 Reales 1778 S CF
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Real 1778 M PJ
Reverse 1 Real 1778 M PJ
1 Real 1778 M PJ
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Real 1778 S CF
Reverse 1 Real 1778 S CF
1 Real 1778 S CF
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/2 Real 1778 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Real 1778 M PJ
1/2 Real 1778 M PJ
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1/2 Real 1778 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Real 1778 S CF
1/2 Real 1778 S CF
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1778
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1778
8 Maravedís 1778
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1778
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1778
4 Maravedís 1778
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1778
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1778
2 Maravedís 1778
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 1 Maravedí 1778 PA
Reverse 1 Maravedí 1778 PA
1 Maravedí 1778 PA
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Reverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 14
