1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1778 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22948 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

