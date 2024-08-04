Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1778 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22948 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,450. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Spink - January 18, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 8, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

