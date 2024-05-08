Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1778 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1778 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1778 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33824 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Cayón (13)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Tennants Auctioneers - May 8, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

