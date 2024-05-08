Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1778 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33824 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Cayón (13)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
