Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1778 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36234 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,300. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (3)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
3738 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2535 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - December 3, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - July 1, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - April 30, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date April 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Pandolfini Casa d'Aste - December 3, 2020
Seller Pandolfini Casa d'Aste
Date December 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

