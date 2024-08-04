Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1778 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,120. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
