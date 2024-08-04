Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1778 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,120. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Varesi - November 29, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1120 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Heritage Eur - November 29, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Cayón - November 26, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

