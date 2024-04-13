Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1778 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1778 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
