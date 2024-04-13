Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1778 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1778 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Maravedís 1778 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1778 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 14, 2021.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1778 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

