2 Reales 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1778 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8342 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Naumann
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
