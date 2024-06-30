2 Reales 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1778 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8342 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (13) F (2)