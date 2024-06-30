Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1778 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1778 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1778 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8342 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Naumann - March 6, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Naumann - January 2, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date January 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Naumann - November 7, 2021
Seller Naumann
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aste - September 19, 2020
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

