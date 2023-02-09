Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1778 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1778 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1778 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 26, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1778 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

