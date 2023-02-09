4 Reales 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1778 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 595 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 26, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) F (1)