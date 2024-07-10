4 Maravedís 1778 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1778 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place July 10, 2024.

