4 Maravedís 1778 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1778 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1094 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place July 10, 2024.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
