Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1778 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1778 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1778 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30307 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 22, 2023.

Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

