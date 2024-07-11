Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1778 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30307 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 22, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
