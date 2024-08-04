Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1778 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
