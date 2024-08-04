Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1778 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Goldberg - September 2, 2014
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Goldberg - September 2, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 2, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

