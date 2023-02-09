Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1778 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2468 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
