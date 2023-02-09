Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1778 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2362 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
