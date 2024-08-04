Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1778 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search