Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1778 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Heritage - October 19, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
