1/2 Escudo 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1778 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (9) VF (27) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (4)

Felzmann (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (4)

ibercoin (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numisor (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)