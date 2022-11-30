8 Reales 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1778 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Сondition XF (4)