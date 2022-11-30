Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1778 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1778 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1778 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
Spain 8 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Cayón - November 30, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7225 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
8040 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1778 M PJ at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1778 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search