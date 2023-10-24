Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1778 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place December 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
