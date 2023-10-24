4 Reales 1778 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1778 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place December 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7) F (2)