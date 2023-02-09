Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1778 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2363 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 7,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CZK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
