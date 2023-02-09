1 Real 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1778 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2363 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 7,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) F (1)