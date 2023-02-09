Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1778 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1778 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1778 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1778 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2363 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 7,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
Spain 1 Real 1778 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1778 S CF at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CZK
Spain 1 Real 1778 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1778 S CF at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

