8 Maravedís 1778 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1778
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1778 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 475. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (8)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 475 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
