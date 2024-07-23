Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1778 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1778 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1778 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1778 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 475. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 475 USD
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1778 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1778 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search