8 Maravedís 1778 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1778 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 475. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition XF (9) VF (25) F (6) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (8)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (4)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (12)