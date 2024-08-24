Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Copper coins 6 Cuartos of Isabella II - Spain

type-coin
type-coin

6 Cuartos 1836

Catalonia
Year Mark Description Sales
1836 0 10
type-coin
type-coin

6 Cuartos 1836-1846

Catalonia
Year Mark Description Sales
1836 0 541836 Inscription "RETNA" 0 101837 0 971838 0 1471838 Inscription "6 CURA" 0 81839 0 621840 0 381841 0 1401841 Flowers with 7 petals 0 81842 0 191843 0 881844 1 651844 Flowers with 7 petals 0 71845 0 331845 Flowers with 7 petals 0 111846 0 221846 Flowers with 7 petals 0 138
