Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Copper coins 6 Cuartos of Isabella II - Spain
6 Cuartos 1836Catalonia
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1836 0 10
6 Cuartos 1836-1846Catalonia
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1836 0 541836 Inscription "RETNA" 0 101837 0 971838 0 1471838 Inscription "6 CURA" 0 81839 0 621840 0 381841 0 1401841 Flowers with 7 petals 0 81842 0 191843 0 881844 1 651844 Flowers with 7 petals 0 71845 0 331845 Flowers with 7 petals 0 111846 0 221846 Flowers with 7 petals 0 138
