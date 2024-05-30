6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1846 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1255 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 16, 2023.

