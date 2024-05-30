Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 322. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
