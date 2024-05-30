6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1837 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 322. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

