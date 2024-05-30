Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 14 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 6 Cuartos
- Year 1840
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
