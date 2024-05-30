Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 14 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 6 Cuartos
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Roma Numismatics - August 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Schulman - March 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Cuartos 1840 "Catalonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

